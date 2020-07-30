Charles Rollin OMBANG EKATH, The mighty microfinance manager

(Business in Cameroon) - Charles Rollin Ombang Ekath is known for at least two things. The first is for being a pastor. The second role he is widely known to occupy is that of CEO of Régionale d’Epargne et de Crédit, a microfinance institution he founded.

Régionale d'Epargne et de Crédit has 40 offices in Cameroon and four in Gabon. The extensive microfinance network provides financial solutions to more than 101,466 clients, who hold 107,442 accounts. It is based on these good performances that the company's shareholders authorized on June 15, 2019, the increase of its share capital to XAF 12 billion.