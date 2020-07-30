Du YIN, The strategic partner

(Business in Cameroon) - In 15 years of operation in Cameroon, Huawei has become a key player in the country’s telecom sector. Thanks to an agreement signed in 2018 with the Cameroonian authorities, the telco was recognized as a “strategic partner” in the ICT segment. And Du Yin, in his capacity as managing director of Huawei Cameroon, is currently responsible for implementing this partnership.

Technology transfer to Cameroonian youth, development of wired transport infrastructure (subsea cables, optical fiber networks, etc.), rural electrification using photovoltaic solar energy, video surveillance, and electronic governance... the areas of intervention of the Chinese giant are numerous. “Without the participation of Huawei, Cameroon’s ICT sector would still be lagging,” says Judith Yah Sunday Achidi, MD of state-owned telecoms company Camtel. In addition to its collaboration with the government, Huawei controls more than 70% of the equipment market in the country, far ahead of its competitors ZTE and Ericsson.