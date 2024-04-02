logoBC
Cameroon faces livestock production challenges amid April 2024 heatwave

  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 15:56

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s National Meteorological Directorate recently issued its Livestock Weather Assistance Bulletin, forecasting temperatures ranging between 35 and 41 degrees Celsius during the first ten days of April 2024. The institution stressed the negative repercussions on poultry, cattle, and pig production.

To mitigate the adverse effects of these high temperatures on livestock, which could lead to decreased production, the National Weather Authority advised farmers to regularly water their animals, create shade systems, and move animals during the cooler hours of the day. Also, increasing the ventilation rate in buildings used for livestock farming is recommended.

The National Meteorological Directorate states that the Livestock Weather Assistance Bulletin aims to provide rural institutions, pastoral industries, and individuals with weather forecasts and advice concerning livestock conditions, production variations, and disease occurrence throughout different decades and seasons.

