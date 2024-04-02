cameroon-govt-approves-plan-for-cereal-stock-enhancement-to-fight-food-insecurity

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 22, 2024, the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee of Experts (COTIE), tasked with evaluating the readiness of public investment project proposals from project initiators, greenlit the Cereal Office's initiative to enhance its stocks with an extra 10,000 tons.

This decision enables the public company responsible for combating famine in Cameroon's three northern regions to receive the public funds needed to make these purchases. The Cereal Office serves as a government-established grain purchasing center. Its mission is to stockpile grains by purchasing from production basins. These products are then redistributed into the market at affordable prices during lean periods or when there is a cereal shortage in the Northern, Far-North, and Adamawa regions, where consumption of these products is a staple part of the diet.

The initiative by the Cereal Office enables the government to tackle both the surge in cereal prices in the markets of the northern regions during times of shortage and the issue of food insecurity in this part of Cameroon.