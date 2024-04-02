logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 April 2024 -
Agriculture

Cameroon govt approves plan for cereal stock enhancement to fight food insecurity

Cameroon govt approves plan for cereal stock enhancement to fight food insecurity
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 02 April 2024 15:59

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 22, 2024, the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee of Experts (COTIE), tasked with evaluating the readiness of public investment project proposals from project initiators, greenlit the Cereal Office's initiative to enhance its stocks with an extra 10,000 tons.

This decision enables the public company responsible for combating famine in Cameroon's three northern regions to receive the public funds needed to make these purchases. The Cereal Office serves as a government-established grain purchasing center. Its mission is to stockpile grains by purchasing from production basins. These products are then redistributed into the market at affordable prices during lean periods or when there is a cereal shortage in the Northern, Far-North, and Adamawa regions, where consumption of these products is a staple part of the diet.

The initiative by the Cereal Office enables the government to tackle both the surge in cereal prices in the markets of the northern regions during times of shortage and the issue of food insecurity in this part of Cameroon.

back to top

Innotech Lab, DTA roll out support program for Cameroonian enterprises with advanced tech

innotech-lab-dta-roll-out-support-program-for-cameroonian-enterprises-with-advanced-tech
The nonprofit organization Digital Transformation Alliance and the technology incubation center Innotech Lab, both dedicated to advancing digital...

Cameroon govt approves plan for cereal stock enhancement to fight food insecurity

cameroon-govt-approves-plan-for-cereal-stock-enhancement-to-fight-food-insecurity
On March 22, 2024, the Inter-Ministerial Technical Committee of Experts (COTIE), tasked with evaluating the readiness of public investment project...

Controversial cassava cultivation project in Cameroon sparks social media outrage

controversial-cassava-cultivation-project-in-cameroon-sparks-social-media-outrage
Albert Nanga Dang, the Prefect of the Haute Sanaga department, is set to chair a crucial meeting on April 2, 2024, in Nanga-Eboko, within Cameroon's...

Cameroon faces livestock production challenges amid April 2024 heatwave

cameroon-faces-livestock-production-challenges-amid-april-2024-heatwave
Cameroon’s National Meteorological Directorate recently issued its Livestock Weather Assistance Bulletin, forecasting temperatures ranging between 35 and...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »