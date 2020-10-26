logoBC
Yaoundé - 26 October 2020
Agriculture

Promagric seeks XAF115 mln to deliver orders to Togo, Côte d’Ivoire, and Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian start-up Promagric, which developed ClinicAgro (a laboratory for plants and animals that diagnoses sick plants and offers adequate treatments without internet connection) recently initiated a fundraising campaign aimed at raising XAF115 million.

We have orders from Cameroon, Togo, and Côte d’Ivoire but we are currently unable to deliver (…) We need to invest XAF115 million for mass production of our connected soil test kits and sell them to farming businesses, agricultural engineers, and farmers. These kits will help them reduce their farm losses (..) because a successful agricultural production starts with a favorable soil,”  indicates Pyrrus Koudjou (photo), promoter of the startup.

According to Promagric, ClinicAgro uses big data, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things to instantly analyze soils and plants and give the verdict to users. The application available in six languages has been available on Playstore since late December 2019. It is currently used by 1,200 farmers all over Africa.

In 2019, the startup won the jury’s favorite prize during the Med’Innovant Africa competition with Clinic Agro. Indeed, with the app, it was selected among the five (5) finalists of that competition organized by Euroméditerranée, an urban renewal project.

