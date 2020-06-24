logoBC
Yaoundé - 24 June 2020 -
Economy

Cameroon: The number of coffee processing plants in operation rose to 104 by end March 2020, the NCCB informs

Cameroon: The number of coffee processing plants in operation rose to 104 by end March 2020, the NCCB informs
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 24 June 2020 14:52

(Business in Cameroon) - At the end of March 2020, 104 coffee processing plants were operating in Cameroon, according to the National Coffee and Cocoa Board of Cameroon (NCCB).

The office estimates that this increase in number, recorded over the past three years is due to a sharp rise in the number of plants launched in the Eastern region. The remaining plants are scattered around the main production areas in the Littoral, the Western and North-Western regions.

In February, the  North-Western region won the gold award during the first edition of Cameroon's national coffee competition baptized  "Taste the Harvest." The region was awarded via the North West Cooperative Association (NWCA) whose coffee sample produced in Belo, in the department of Boyo, received a note of 84 over 100.

Thanks in part to its 104 processing plants, Cameroon sold 35,215 tons of coffee (7,418 tons of Arabica and 27,797 tons of robusta coffee) during the 2018/2019 campaign. This volume was up 39.1% compared with the volume it sold during the previous campaign.

S.A.

back to top

Subsistence farming: The Minader fears a slight decline in production this year due to the Covid-19

subsistence-farming-the-minader-fears-a-slight-decline-in-production-this-year-due-to-the-covid-19
According to the Ministry in charge of Agriculture (Minader), Cameroon could experience a slowdown in the "subsistence farming" sector. The sector is...

Cameroon seeks about CFAF60 billion of additional budget support from the World Bank

cameroon-seeks-about-cfaf60-billion-of-additional-budget-support-from-the-world-bank
Cameroonian authorities are currently in discussions with the World Bank to double the $100 million (over CFAF58 billion) budget support they should...

Cameroon: The number of coffee processing plants in operation rose to 104 by end March 2020, the NCCB informs

cameroon-the-number-of-coffee-processing-plants-in-operation-rose-to-104-by-end-march-2020-the-nccb-informs
At the end of March 2020, 104 coffee processing plants were operating in Cameroon, according to the National Coffee and Cocoa Board of Cameroon...

“Douala Grand Mall” calls in London-based Bentley Security to develop its security plan

douala-grand-mall-calls-in-london-based-bentley-security-to-develop-its-security-plan
The developers of “Douala Grand Mall” recently unveiled the security plan of the shopping centre - considered as the largest in Central Africa- which is...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n88: June 2020

Covid 19 Its impacts so far

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Preserving jobs at all costs»


Investir au Cameroun n98 Juin 2020

Covid 19 Et maintenant, l’étendue des dégâts

Emmanuel de Tailly (SABC) : «Maintenir l’emploi coûte que coûte »