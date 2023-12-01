Paris roundtable: CEMAC surpasses funding target with €9.2bn for regional integration projects

(Business in Cameroon) - The funds pledged exceed the regional institution's initial target of €8.8 billion to finance infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing regional integration and economic diversification.

CEMAC announced securing investment promises of €9.2 billion (about $10.04 billion) for thirteen regional integration projects during a roundtable held on November 28 and 29 in Paris.

"€9.2 billion has been pledged to CEMAC, representing 104% of the initial target of €8.8 billion," stated Michel-Cyr Djiena Wembou, the Permanent Secretary of the Steering Committee for the CEMAC Economic and Financial Reforms Program (Pref-Cemac), at the conclusion of the roundtable involving international donors and investors.

Over two days, CEMAC officials presented thirteen "integrative" projects, including roads, a dry port, railway lines, and electrical interconnection infrastructures, to investors and techno-financial partners. These projects, part of the "infrastructure" component of the Regional Economic Program (PER), aim to boost regional trade, increase local processing of natural resources, further industrialize economies, and enhance resilience to future shocks.

In the first edition of the roundtable for international investors held in November 2020, CEMAC secured commitments of €3.8 billion, surpassing the targeted €3.3 billion.