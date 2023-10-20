sonamines-and-partner-mining-firms-to-create-joint-collaboration-platform

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameron’s national mining company (Sonamines) is creating a platform with its partner mining firms to strengthen their collaboration. The subject was discussed on October 18 during a meeting between representatives of Sonamines and the partner companies in Yaoundé.

"It is more necessary than ever to build a relationship of trust between Sonamines and all of you, our partners. Following our discussions and a mutually agreed approach, we should be able to establish a suitable collaboration platform to provide concrete solutions to the President, who increasingly relies on the solid mining sector to drive Cameroon's economic development, taking over from the liquid mining sector," Serge Boyogueno, MD of Sonamines, said. Established in 2020 and operational since 2021, Sonamines now serves as the strong arm of the Cameroonian government in solid mining operations.

Taking advantage of this meeting, mining operators voiced certain concerns with the goal of expediting mining activities in the country. These concerns encompass the need for the creation of an enticing regulatory framework to enhance the sector's attractiveness and attract more investments. Additionally, they emphasized the importance of simplifying the mining permit issuance process and resolving land-related issues associated with mining projects, where the areas are often encroached upon by artisanal miners, causing complications for mining companies.