logoBC
Yaoundé - 01 November 2022 -
Agriculture

State-owned CDC resumes operations at two sites after 5 years of shutdown

State-owned CDC resumes operations at two sites after 5 years of shutdown
  • Comments   -   Monday, 17 October 2022 13:00

(Business in Cameroon) - State-owned Cameroon Development Corporation (CD) announced it will soon resume operations at its Ombe and Pungo sites, 5 years after they were shut down due to insecurity in the Southwest region.

The good news was revealed by the Managing Director Franklin Ngoni Njie, who has just launched a call for tender for the acquisition of two generators for the packaging plant. The machines will supply the plant in periods of power outages, Njie said. Bids are expected by November 9 at the latest.

The agribusiness giant, which operates rubber, oil palm, and banana plantations in the southwest, is gradually resuming activities at all of its sites. At the end of 2021, the Debundscha oil palm plantation in the municipality of Idenau was relaunched after four years of closure.

As a reminder, 12 of the 29 CDC sites were in total shutdown by 2018, the national employers’ grouping (Gicam) reported. Some sites had even become base camps for armed militias. The consequence was that 6,124 people have lost their jobs. Thanks to the rehabilitation program, some are being given their jobs back.

The Anglophone war in the Northwest and Southwest regions has hit CDC's operations hard.  In 2019 and 2020, the company generated a negative net result of over CFA18 billion, according to official data from the Ministry of Finance. The resumption of operations is expected to bring some relief.

Written by S.A.

Translated from French by Firmine AIZAN

back to top

Yaoundé: Imported food inflation fell to 18.6% MoM in September but remains high (INS)

yaounde-imported-food-inflation-fell-to-18-6-mom-in-september-but-remains-high-ins
After it stood at 19.3% in August, imported food inflation in Yaoundé fell slightly to 18.6% at the end of September 2022, according to the national...

Cameroon: SRC to recover CFA34bln in bad debt from UBC

cameroon-src-to-recover-cfa34bln-in-bad-debt-from-ubc
Cameroon’s debt recovery company SRC announced it is implementing a strategy to recover CFA33.999 billion in bad debts from the Union bank of Cameroon...

Strong dynamic on public securities market to boost financial activities in Cameroon in Q4 2022 (Beac)

strong-dynamic-on-public-securities-market-to-boost-financial-activities-in-cameroon-in-q4-2022-beac
Financial activities in Cameroon are expected to improve significantly in the last three months of 2022. According to Beac’s business cycle forecast, this...

Cameroon: Public investment execution rate rose 5.2% YoY at the end of September 2022, despite the security crisis

cameroon-public-investment-execution-rate-rose-5-2-yoy-at-the-end-of-september-2022-despite-the-security-crisis
The execution rate of public investments in Cameroon rose 5.2% year-on-year to 56.10% at the end of September 2022 from 50.90%. The figures were reported...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »