eneo-laucnhes-nationwide-campaign-to-upgrade-prepaid-meters

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s power utility Eneo announced a campaign to update 350,000 prepaid meters across the country. The company said it wants to transition the existing STS edition 1 standard devices to STS edition 2 standard.

Eneo mentioned that the update campaign concerns all meters of this type worldwide and must be completed by November 24, 2024. After this deadline, STS edition 1 meters will cease operations as the "identifier for each 20-digit electricity recharge code, provided to customers upon credit purchase, becomes obsolete."

Users of prepaid meters are urged to update their meters to align with the new STS 2 standard. This operation will allow the affected meters to continue functioning. Eneo warns that if this update to the STS edition 2 standard is not completed by November 24, 2024, all prepaid meters using the STS edition 1 standard will no longer accept recharge codes and consequently will be unable to provide electricity.

To check a meter's eligibility for the update, Eneo recommends dialling 873 on the recharge interface to verify the STS version or edition. If the message 2, 02, or 2-02 appears, the operation should be stopped as the meter is already in STS edition 2. If the message 01 (HEXING single-phase) or 01 and then 02 (HEXING three-phase) or 01-02 for INHEMETER is displayed, the update should be carried out, according to Eneo's advice.

Eneo also indicates that it will individually inform the affected customers via SMS or WhatsApp, providing them with the codes to insert for the meter update. This measure is undertaken to address security and service continuity concerns. Eneo emphasizes that the reliability of the meters and the pricing will not be affected by this update.