eneo-advances-solar-hybridization-with-4-mwp-mini-solar-plants

(Business in Cameroon) - Eneo continues its efforts in hybridizing isolated thermal power plants (dedicated to specific localities) as part of an initiative started in 2018. The electricity distribution and production company announced an international tender on November 15, 2023, for the construction of six ground-mounted mini solar PV plants with a total capacity of 4 MWp and storage batteries with a total capacity of 3.5 MWh.

These mini solar plants will be constructed in the localities of Banyo, Touboro, and Ngaoundal in the northern part of the country, Yoko in the Central region, Yokadouma and Moloundou in the East region, next to thermal power plants to transform them into hybrid plants (solar and thermal), similar to what has already been done in Djoum, Lomié, and Garoua-Boulai.

Interested bidders have until February 19, 2024, to submit their proposals. The successful bidder(s) will operate under Eneo's license in the case of a project developed under a lease model or will need to obtain licenses in the case of an Independent Power Producer (IPP) project or a site-specific contract. Eneo emphasizes that the project must obtain approval from the Electricity Sector Regulatory Agency (Arsel) for the development partnership project (PPA) and the tariff, as well as internal validation by the parties (Board of Directors) and the necessary permits and authorizations.

The contract duration for the leasing model is five years, renewable, and 20 years for an IPP. In the leasing model, Eneo may retain the option to purchase the installations. The successful bidder must provide a construction guarantee from financial closing until the complete commissioning of the installations (PV + Battery). Eneo, in turn, must issue a payment guarantee covering three months of billing from the commissioning date.

It's worth recalling that the construction of solar plants in four of the targeted localities (Banyo, Poli, Yoko, and Touboro) was initially scheduled for 2022, as announced by Eneo's former CEO, Éric Masuy, in an assessment interview published on March 31, 2022, by Défis Actuels. The ongoing hybridization of isolated plants by Eneo over the past five years aims to diversify Cameroon's energy mix. Importantly, it helps Eneo cut production costs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and increase electricity production capacity in the country.