logoBC
Yaoundé - 27 October 2023 -
Energy

Smart meter deployment reduces electricity bill disputes by 54% in just two years

Smart meter deployment reduces electricity bill disputes by 54% in just two years
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 26 October 2023 02:26

(Business in Cameroon) - The use of prepaid meters has helped reduce billing-related complaints by 54% from 2020 to 2022, according to Cameroon’s national electricity company. Eneo explains in its 2022 report that this progress comes from replacing old meters with prepaid ones, which has improved billing methods and has strengthened the use of digital solutions.

The company revealed that between 2018 and 2022 over 630,000 prepaid meters were deployed, with more than 220,000 installed in 2022. This reduction in billing complaints is particularly important for Eneo because, according to the company itself, disputed bills have been a significant source of tension between the electricity provider and its customers. In 2019, 43% of the issues brought up during discussions with customers concerned problems with their bills.

In the first half of 2023, Eneo reported a significant surge in new customers for smart meters. "Over 90% of our new customers in the first half of 2023 have also opted for the prepaid solution. As a result, the proportion of prepaid meters installed in households has increased to 32%, up from 28% at the end of 2022," the company said.

With 630,000 prepaid meters in place by the end of 2022, serving an estimated 1.9 million customers during the same period, this smart equipment now accounts for slightly over 33% of Eneo's customer base.

back to top

Socapalm's H1 2023 profit up 15.6% yoy, despite lower production

socapalm-s-h1-2023-profit-up-15-6-yoy-despite-lower-production
Cameroon’s palm company Socapalm reported a 15.6% increase in net profit after tax during the first half of 2023, reaching CFA13.7 billion, up from...

AfDB launches TAAT-phase 2 in Cameroon

afdb-launches-taat-phase-2-in-cameroon
The African Development Bank (AfDB) officially launched the second phase of its Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation- TAAT in Cameroon....

Cameroon secures CFA133bn AfDB loan to restore 173km of road in the Far North

cameroon-secures-cfa133bn-afdb-loan-to-restore-173km-of-road-in-the-far-north
The African Development Bank (AfDB) approved a loan of €203.11 million, or a little more than CFA133 billion to finance a road rehabilitation in the...

Cameroon raises CFA50bn on the Beac market with higher rates

cameroonraises-cfa50bn-on-thebeacmarketwithhigher-rates
Cameroon’sTreasuryraised a total of CFA49.8 billion on the Beac public securitiesmarketduring the week of October 16 to 20, 2023, welearned. According to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »