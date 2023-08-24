logoBC
Cameroon: Upcoming flooding could affect livestock production, ONACC warns

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 24 August 2023 16:07

(Business in Cameroon) - Between August 21 and 30, 2023, there is a high risk of flooding and epizootic diseases, which could impact livestock production in some of the production areas in Cameroon. According to the National Climate Change Observatory (ONACC), which issued the warning, the heavy rainfall forecast for the Far North, North, and North-West regions could lead to livestock losses in these three main cattle breeding areas. 

At the same time, the ONACC informs, epizootics could appear in the West region, Cameroon's main poultry basin, as well as in the two English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West. The observatory points out that this pessimistic forecast is the result of "persistent episodes of cool nights" in many localities in these three regions, during the period between August 21 to August 30, 2023.

Poultry and pig losses are also forecast in certain localities in the forest, Sudano-Sahelian, and highland regions of Cameroon. The forecast is based on projected "flooding" during the period under review. If these forecasts come true, the price of meat could further increase in local markets that are already suffering from the challenging international situation of raw materials and other imported products, including livestock inputs. 

BRM   

