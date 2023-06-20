Oil and Gas Outputs Up by 2.2% and 4.5%, respectively, in Q1 2023, YoY

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon produced 8.01 million tons of oil in Q1 2023. According to the SNH, the State oil company, this is 2.2% more than the output recorded in the same period in 2022.

The same source added that natural gas production stood at CFA916.01 million m3 in the first quarter of this year; thus 4.53% more than in Q1 2022.

"Oil and gas sales carried out by SNH for the State resulted in a transfer to the Treasury, after deduction of expenses, of 269.221 billion FCFA. This sum is up 31.19% compared to the same period last year," said the SNH.

BRM