logoBC
Yaoundé - 11 September 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon: Soaring prices slow consumption in Q1 2023

Cameroon: Soaring prices slow consumption in Q1 2023
  • Comments   -   Monday, 11 September 2023 16:15

(Business in Cameroon) - Household consumption in Cameroon posted a growth rate of 1.6% in the first three months of 2023, contributing 1.3 points to the GDP, according to data compiled by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Given the growth in recent quarters, consumption in Cameroon has been on a downward trend. The rate was 1.8% in the fourth quarter of 2022, 3.6% in Q3 2022, and 5% in Q2 2022. "The slight uptick in final consumption can be attributed to the decrease in domestic demand, which is a consequence of the persistent price surge. Notably, the consumer price index reached 8% in the first quarter of 2023. Although this growth is modest, it is primarily driven by the private sector, which saw a 2.8% increase and contributed 2.1 percentage points to GDP growth in the same quarter,” INS reported.

While consumption increased in the private sector, it remained sluggish (-0.7 points) in the public sector, primarily due to "a decline in demand for public administration services”.

back to top

Cameroon: Soaring prices slow consumption in Q1 2023

cameroon-soaring-prices-slow-consumption-in-q1-2023
Household consumption in Cameroon posted a growth rate of 1.6% in the first three months of 2023, contributing 1.3 points to the GDP, according to data...

Electricity: World Bank initiative eases 78,000 new connections in H1 2023

electricity-world-bank-initiative-eases-78-000-new-connections-in-h1-2023
The first half of 2023 saw a fresh air in the electricity sector. In just six months, the public electricity utility completed 78,000 new connections to...

Premium cocoa production skyrockets, nearly quadruples since 2020-21

premium-cocoa-production-skyrockets-nearly-quadruples-since-2020-21
The production of premium cocoa in Cameroon has shown a strong upward momentum over the past two seasons. In 2022-23, the output was 681 tons, more than...

Cameroon takes on more debt to repay outstanding loans on the Beac securities market

cameroon-takes-on-more-debt-to-repay-outstanding-loans-on-the-beac-securities-market
Cameroon made, during the week of August 28 to September 1, two repayments totaling CFA34.5 billion on the Beac securities market. According to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »