Camair-Co to resume domestic flights on Oct 12, 2020

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 7, 2020, public airline Camair-Co announced that it would resume operations on October 12, 2020.

The company explained that only domestic flights would resume because "the mobility of Cameroonians is a priority for the government."

Let’s note that Camair-Co stopped operations about eight (8) months ago and some of its employees are still expecting three (3) months of salary arrears. Indeed, since April 2020, only the August 2020 salary has been paid. Also, the public company has an operating debt of XAF115 billion coupled with the confrontational atmosphere in the top management. The Managing director Louis Georges Ndipendi Kuotu and his deputy managing director Max Constant Mve Minsi recently made a public display of their discord about the purchase of some planes and the benefits perceived by the deputy MD.

In preparation for this operation resumption, Camair-Co boosted its fleet on September 25, 2020, by leasing a Boeing 737 (for three months). This new plane will complement the two available Xian MA60s.

