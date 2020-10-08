logoBC
Yaoundé - 08 October 2020 -
Transports

Camair-Co to resume domestic flights on Oct 12, 2020

Camair-Co to resume domestic flights on Oct 12, 2020
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 08 October 2020 11:58

(Business in Cameroon) - On October 7, 2020, public airline Camair-Co announced that it would resume operations on October 12, 2020.

The company explained that only domestic flights would resume because "the mobility of Cameroonians is a priority for the government."

Let’s note that Camair-Co stopped operations about eight (8) months ago and some of its employees are still expecting three (3) months of salary arrears. Indeed, since April 2020, only the August 2020 salary has been paid. Also, the public company has an operating debt of XAF115 billion coupled with the confrontational atmosphere in the top management. The Managing director Louis Georges Ndipendi Kuotu and his deputy managing director Max Constant Mve Minsi recently made a public display of their discord about the purchase of some planes and the benefits perceived by the deputy MD.  

In preparation for this operation resumption, Camair-Co boosted its fleet on September 25, 2020, by leasing a Boeing 737 (for three months). This new plane will complement the two available Xian MA60s.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Over XAF32 bln of financial support available for SMEs affected by the coronavirus pandemic

cameroon-over-xaf32-bln-of-financial-support-available-for-smes-affected-by-the-coronavirus-pandemic
XAF2 billion has been disbursed to support SMEs and artisans affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This was revealed by Achille Bassilekin III...

Camair-Co to resume domestic flights on Oct 12, 2020

camair-co-to-resume-domestic-flights-on-oct-12-2020
On October 7, 2020, public airline Camair-Co announced that it would resume operations on October 12, 2020. The company explained that only domestic...

Money Market: Cameroon starts Q4-2020 on the right foot by successfully raising XAF20 bln

money-market-cameroon-starts-q4-2020-on-the-right-foot-by-successfully-raising-xaf20-bln
Six (6) of the twenty one (21) primary dealers approved by Cameroon on the BEAC public securities market recently mobilized XAF20 billion for the country....

The first pylon of Nachtigal dam’s transmission line has been completed, NHPC informs

the-first-pylon-of-nachtigal-dam-s-transmission-line-has-been-completed-nhpc-informs
The first pylon of the transmission line that will transfer energy from the Nachtigal dam (420 MW) has been completed, according to a recent announcement...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier