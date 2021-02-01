Cameroon: Over 22,000 tons of domestic gas was supplied to the local market in Jan-Dec 21, 2020 (SNH)

(Business in Cameroon) - The National Hydrocarbons Corporation of Cameroon (SNH) recently posted the performances of its Bipaga depot (offshore Kribi in South Cameroon) between January and December 21, 2021. During the period, 1,122 tankers (representing 22,401,962 metric tons) of liquefied petroleum gas, commonly known as domestic gas, were delivered to the domestic market from the depot, the SNH indicates.

Pending consolidated figures for the 2020 fiscal year, we can conclude that Bipaga's performance is down by 101 tankers compared to the 2019 fiscal year when 1,223 tankers (representing 24,441.935 metric tons of domestic gas or the equivalent of 1.9 million 12.5 kg cylinders commonly used by households) were delivered to the same market.

The SNH does not explain this drop in performance but it explains that from October 5 to 9, 2020, it carried out the annual maintenance of the Bipaga LPG depot. At the end of the tests carried out to check the proper functioning of safety equipment (pumps, compressors, valves, smoke and gas detectors, etc.), no major anomalies were found.

Since 2018 when Cameroon entered the privy of LNG producers, part of its production has always been transformed to supply domestic gas to households. However, this is not enough to satisfy local demand. The country is then obliged to resort to imports to meet the demands. For instance, to cover its needs in the 2021 fiscal year, Cameroon is planning to import 120,000 tons of domestic gas.

S.A.