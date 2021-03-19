logoBC
Yaoundé - 19 March 2021 -
Forest

Cameroon: MINOF denounces the laundering of illegal timber through falsification of administrative documents

Cameroon: MINOF denounces the laundering of illegal timber through falsification of administrative documents
  • Comments   -   Friday, 19 March 2021 16:11

(Business in Cameroon) - In a letter recently sent to his representatives in the 10 regions, Cameroon's Minister of Forests and Wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo (photo), revealed the existence of a network that launders timbers cut illegally by falsifying secure administrative documents.  

"It has come to my attention that some crooked economic operators use counterfeited secure documents (waybills and DF10 logbook), to launder illegally exploited timber since they know that some of your collaborators sign blank waybills without even checking the transmittal forms enclosed with the documents," the official wrote.  

He added that because of such practices, Cameroon loses important forest and wildlife resources but also revenues. He, therefore, advised his collaborators to be cautious and properly check the documents submitted for authorization request, for the exportation of timber cut in the country.

The case of Vietnamese operators

In a report published in 2020 and titled TAINTED TIMBER, TARNISHED TEMPLES: How the Cameroon-Vietnam Timber Trade Hurts the Cameroonian People and Forests, two NGOs already pointed out that Vietnamese loggers based in Cameroon were engaged in widespread ‘Laundering Operations Covered by Paperwork.

"To meet the requirements of Vietnamese authorities, trading companies have focused their efforts on obtaining Cameroonian paperwork while disregarding the actual origin of the timber placed on the Vietnamese market," they explained.

“ A senior-level employee from Dai Loi Trading Co. Ltd. (Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Đại Lợi, “Dai Loi”), the largest Vietnamese company operating in Cameroon and one of the three largest timber importers in Vietnam, claimed that he does not care about the origin of the timber even if the timber he is placing on the Vietnamese market were to come from terrorist groups, as long as the proper paperwork is provided,” they added to illustrate their claims.

BRM

back to top

Cameroon: MINOF denounces the laundering of illegal timber through falsification of administrative documents

cameroon-minof-denounces-the-laundering-of-illegal-timber-through-falsification-of-administrative-documents
In a letter recently sent to his representatives in the 10 regions, Cameroon's Minister of Forests and Wildlife, Jules Doret Ndongo (photo), revealed the...

Cameroon: A 105km transmission line will be delivered in the eastern region by late 2021

cameroon-a-105km-transmission-line-will-be-delivered-in-the-eastern-region-by-late-2021
Between November and December 2021, the French  CEGELEC will complete the construction of the 105km transmission line that connects the foot of the...

Cameroon: The AfDB subjects economic recovery to the availability of COVID-19 vaccines

cameroon-the-afdb-subjects-economic-recovery-to-the-availability-of-covid-19-vaccines
This year, Cameroon could resume its pre-pandemic growth, according to an economic outlook recently published by the African Development Bank (AfDB)....

Cameroon to disburse XAF50 bln to boost cocoa-coffee production in the coming 5 years

cameroon-to-disburse-xaf50-bln-to-boost-cocoa-coffee-production-in-the-coming-5-years
Through the Cocoa and Coffee Development Fund (FODECC), Cameroon will disburse XAF50 billion, over 5 years, to boost cocoa and coffee production. The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n97: February 2021

Crown corporations Loss-making ones vs profit-making ones

IFC’s ambitions for Cameroon


Investir au Cameroun n107: Février 2021

Nos sociétés d’Etat Celles qui coûtent et celles qui rapportent

Les projets de la SFI pour le Cameroun